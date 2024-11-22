Liverpool boss Arne Slot issues worrying injury update involving two key players

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season have been affected by injuries to some key players but that has still not stopped them from performing well.

The likes of Federico Chiesa, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota have struggled with their fitness issues this season but their replacements in the team have done exceptionally well and taken the club to the top of the league and the Champions League standings.

Arne Slot’s team are now preparing for a crucial run of matches in which they will face Premier League winners Manchester City and Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Before that, they travel to St Mary’s to face 20th placed Southampton side in the Premier League and Slot has provided the latest update about the availability of some of his players.

Alisson and Jota are both currently out and they are expected to miss the big match against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Slot confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference about the two players but remains hopeful of getting Trent Alexander-Arnold back from his injury.

He said, as reported by Rousing The Kop:

“For next week? We’ll have to wait and see because the last week is always tricky because it’s isolated to group sessions so it is difficult to judge.

“So I cannot say it will be one or two or three days. Alisson and Jota I don’t expect them to be fit for that game [Real], Trent we will see.”

Arne Slot has no shortage of options in his Liverpool side

The return to fitness of Harvey Elliott will be a major boost for the Liverpool manager who will now have one more option in the midfield positions.

Virgil Van Dijk seemed to have trouble while being away on international duty but he is expected to lead the side out at the weekend in the Premier League.

Slot is fortunate to have depth in his squad and for that he should thank former manager Jurgen Klopp for leaving the club in a strong and competitive state.

The Reds have everything working in their favour on the pitch this season but it could all change in January according to pundit Paul Merson, who has predicted one of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club.