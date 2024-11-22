Liverpool man names two players who are expected to leave the club next year

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club due to their contract situation.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their contract at Anfield and their long term future at the club has still not been resolved.

The Reds would want to keep all those players at the club but they have left it too late to be in a commanding position when it comes to the future of those players.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League while Real Madrid’s desire to sign Alexander-Arnold is not a secret anymore.

The La Liga giants want the Liverpool star to become their latest Galactico signing and join the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe as their latest high profile arrival.

However, former Liverpool player Jan Molby has now raised questions about the future of two more players.

According to Molby, both goalkeepers Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher could leave the club due to the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds signed the Georgian goalkeeper in the summer transfer window but sent him on loan to Valencia straight away but he is going to arrive at the club next summer and that could be bad news for Alisson and Kelleher.

In conversation with the Anfield Index, Molby said:

“Mamardashvili is obviously on loan at Valencia and they clearly thought that he was value for money and now was the time.

“Alisson Becker has never actually said anything but you just get the feeling that he might want to go and try something else.

“We haven’t signed him (Mamardashvili) for him not to be our first choice eventually.

“Kelleher will know that once Alisson is back from injury, he will be back on the bench.

“I still think Chelsea and Spurs need to improve their goalkeepers, and it would be hard for both Liverpool and Kelleher to turn some of those opportunities down.

“I think there’s every chance that our first and second choice goalkeepers will be going.”

Don’t be surprised if both Alisson and Keller leave Liverpool

Alisson and Kelleher could both be heading out of the club due to Mamardashvili’s arrival.

The Reds have identified a long term goalkeeper and they have shown their faith in Mamardashvili.

Alisson might consider leaving the club having achieved everything with the Reds while Kelleher may leave to get more playing time away from Anfield.

A goalkeeper of Kelleher’s caliber deserves to start every week and not only when the first choice goalkeeper is injured.

Along with the three key players facing contract issues, both the goalkeepers at Liverpool could head out of the club in a mass exodus and that could force Arne Slot to rebuild the team.