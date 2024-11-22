(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s encounter against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League will be new manager Ruben Amorim’s first European match for the club.

The Portuguese manager has replaced Erik ten Hag at the club and he has been given the task of rebuilding the team and saving the season for the Red Devils.

They are currently 13th in the Premier League and 15th in the Europa League, struggling to perform in both the competitions this season.

Bodo/Glimt are 12th in the Europa League, performing better than the Premier League giants this season which shows that the match against the Norwegian side will not be a walk in the park for Amorim’s men.

Out of their four Europa League matches this season, the Red Devils have managed to win just one, winning six points from their four games so far.

They are desperate for a win in the competition and the chance to win against Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford could provide their season the spark that they need in this competition.

BUY TICKETS FOR MAN UNITED VS BODO/GLIMT

How Man United could line up

Man United have been without Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia for some time but the defensive trio could make their comeback for the match against Bodo/Glimt.

Amorim has been boosted by the return to fitness of a number of crucial players for the club but the wait goes on to get Luke Shaw fit. The England international is expected to make his return in December.

There is still no update on the fitness of Kobbie Mainoo and whether he will return to action against Bodo/Glimt but other than those issues, Amorim will have a mostly fit squad for the match in the Europa League.

Man United Predicted Line up: Onana, Dalot, De Ligt, Martínez, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Traoré, Fernandes, Rashford, Højlund.

How Bodo/Glimt could line up

The Norwegian side have fitness issues of their own with the key member of their starting line up Kasper Waarts Hogh an injury doubt for the big match.

He has scored 10 league goals this season and his absence will be felt by the team.

Bodo/Glimt Predicted Line up: Haikin, Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan, Evjen, Berg, Fet, Määttä, Zinckernagel, Hauge.

BUY TICKETS FOR MAN UNITED VS BODO/GLIMT

How to buy Man United tickets

Man United tickets are available on their official website and they can be bought through the official channel but due to the high demand of their matches, it can often be difficult for the fans to get their hands on the ticket.

To deal with such issues, fans can use livefootballtickets.com which is a reliable source to buy tickets for all the matches and they provide their users good prices and a 150% money back guarantee.

How to buy Bodo/Glimt tickets

Fans will be able to buy the tickets from their official website but it can often be difficult.

In such a case, livefootballtickets.com is a reliable and convenient source to buy tickets and they offer their users a 150% money back guarantee.

BUY TICKETS FOR MAN UNITED VS BODO/GLIMT

Man United vs Bodo/Glimt Head to head record

Man United have never played against Bodo/Glimt in a competitive match. This is the first time the two teams will come up against each other.

The Red Devils last played a Norwegian side in a preseason match when they faced Rosenborg and ended up on the losing side with a 1-0 margin.

BUY TICKETS FOR MAN UNITED VS BODO/GLIMT