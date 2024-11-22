(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

According to Bernabeu Digital, Manchester United have expressed interest in signing the 22-year-old French international midfielder and they have made contact through intermediaries. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their enquiry with an official offer to sign the player.

The Red Devils have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new manager and the Portuguese manager will need backing in the transfer market. Manchester United need a quality midfielder and Camavinga would be an exceptional addition. He has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months.

The report states that the player’s representatives are aware of the interest from Manchester United and the Premier League outfit are willing to break the bank for him. The player is reportedly flattered by the interest from the Red Devils but he is not angling for a move away from Real Madrid.

The player has a contract with the Spanish club until 2029 and he is unlikely to be available for cheap. The Spanish club will demand a premium for him if Manchester United come calling. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Camavinga would be a superb addition

The 22-year-old could add defensive cover, drive and technical ability to the Manchester United midfield if he joins the club. He has all the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder in the coming seasons. A player of his quality could complete the Manchester United midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo.

The Red Devils need quality players in order to match up to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. The Real Madrid star would be an exceptional acquisition and he could transform them in the middle of the park. He won the La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid last season.