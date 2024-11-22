“Expected to leave Man United” – Fabrizio Romano drops transfer bombshell

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

The arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United will bring changes at the club.

The new manager will not only be looking to bring the type of players he needs in order to play his style of football but will also be changing the dynamic of the team and how they play football.

The Portuguese manager is known to favour a 3-4-3 formation and that is the same he is expected to deploy at Old Trafford.

He is going to make changes to the squad in the upcoming transfer windows with a number of players leaving the club and new ones arriving to take their place.

One of the players who has been linked with a move away from the Premier League giants is striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that midfielder Christian Eriksen is also expected to leave the club despite impressing in the early stage of the season under former manager Erik ten Hag.

Romano has claimed that Man United respect the Danish midfielder and his contribution but the manager has other ideas and he wants to go in a different direction.

He said on his Youtube channel:

“What I’m also hearing is that there are, as of today, zero contacts between Christian Eriksen, his camp, and Manchester United to sign a new contract in 2025.

“So the expectation is for Christian Eriksen to leave Manchester United on a free transfer in 2025, and could be in the summer transfer window as a free agent. Let’s see what happens in January.

“At the moment, I’m not aware of any contact or negotiation in January. In the summer, we had rumors about Ajax, but now I’m not aware of any fresh contact between Eriksen and any other club. But for 2025 on a free, this is more than a possibility for what I’m hearing.

“Man United want to go in a different direction. May United want intensity in that position, they respect, obviously, Christian Eriksen, who also did quite well in the first part of the season under Erik ten Hag, but the vision of Ruben Amorim is different. This is why Eriksen is expected to leave Manchester United.”

Ruben Amorim wants more intensity in Man United midfield

The new manager is looking to revitalise the midfield and add more athleticism and youth to the side.

In order to do that, Eriksen and Casemiro may have to make way for new players.

Amorim might even look to reshuffle his defense as his arrival has given Man United the edge over Arsenal in the race to sign Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande.

Between now and the end of the season, a lot of big changes can be expected at the club as the manager aims to stamp his authority at the club and make changes as per his playing demands.

Amorim’s success at Sporting is going to encourage the club to show faith in his ability in the transfer market and provide him the right resources to succeed at the club.