Man United hold internal talks to sign England international from Premier League club

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are expected to support new manager Ruben Amorim in the transfer market just like they supported Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have struggled to perform this season and their form in the Premier League and the Europa League shows that.

They are 13th in the league and 15th in the Europa League and that resulted in the sacking of Ten Hag and the appointment of Amorim.

The Portuguese manager has started identifying his transfer targets already and one of them is Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande.

According to the Daily Mail, the Premier League giants are interested in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window but Everton rejected both the bids from Ten Hag’s team.

The Red Devils are looking to make another move for the England international centre-back despite have several options in the centre-back position.

Man United have focused on defensive signings in recent windows

Man United signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in the summer transfer window but they want another defender to support Amorim and his staff.

The likes of Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have all entered the final year of their contract at the club and their long term future at the club remains uncertain.

Branthwaite is admired by the Man United board and they see him as a part of the back three that Amorim will deploy at the club.

The Red Devils may need to sell some players before they can make any big signings due to the shortage of transfer budget.

Amorim may look to offload some of the under performing players next year and Maguire, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could be a part of the Old Trafford exodus.

Joshua Zirkzee could be another player who could be shown the exit door from the club after the player reportedly making up his mind to part ways with the Premier League side.