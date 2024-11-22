Man United star tipped to shine under Ruben Amorim after failing under Erik ten Hag

(Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is expected to have a positive impact on the players and the club as a whole.

Erik ten Hag’s era at Old Trafford ended in a disappointing fashion, with the Dutch manager struggling to make improvements at the club and raising the over all standards of the squad.

The former Ajax manager was backed heavily by the club with new signings and given enough time to stamp his authority but he failed to do that and in fact harmed the progress of a number of players at the club.

One player who struggled massively under him was midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian has received criticism for his performances this season and one particular performance against Liverpool at Old Trafford this season was the subject of huge backlash from the fans.

However, former Man United attacker Louis Saha believes that the arrival of Amorim at the club is going to help Casemiro.

Saha was asked in an interview with Betfred about Casemiro returning back to form to which he replied, as reported by the Daily Express:

“Yes, I think so. You could see how much he was being exposed in Erik ten Hag’s system and ultimately, the tactics were wrong.

“Casemiro was being asked to do too much and it’s difficult for him to do well without the right players around him. It doesn’t matter how many trophies he’s won, he was going to struggle in that system.

“I believe he was let down. I’m a big defender of him because he never complains and he’s aware of when he’s not playing well.

“With the right balance in the midfield and the right positioning, we’re going to see Casemiro playing with a different dimension. He has the right quality and leadership that this Manchester United team needs.”

Casemiro is still a key player for Man United

The Brazilian midfielder was taken off at halftime against Liverpool at Old Trafford this season but he has managed to turn around his season following the departure of Ten Hag.

Under Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim reign as the manager of the club, Casemiro looked like a completely different player and even managed to score two goals for the Red Devils in their Carabao Cup win against Leicester City.

If and when he is used in the right manner tactically, he can be a crucial player for the Premier League side.

His long term future at the club is still uncertain though, just like his fellow midfielder Christian Eriksen who is expected to leave Old Trafford according to Fabrizio Romano.

Another player linked with an exit from the club after the arrival of Amorim is striker Joshua Zirkzee.