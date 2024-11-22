“I had to do it” – Man United’s Ruben Amorim admits to making “very tough” decision

Ruben Amorim looks on during the match between Atalanta and Sporting CP. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim will take charge of Man United for the first time this weekend, and ahead of the fixture against Ipswich Town at Portman Road, the Portuguese has admitted to having to make a “very tough” decision.

Amorim had already admitted that he was “stunned” by what he’d seen in training sessions with the Red Devils, with one new United signing apparently seeking a move away as early as January because of the 39-year-old’s arrival.

Ruben Amorim spoke about his “very tough” decision

Clearly, there’s a hell of a lot of work to do for the new man in charge if he wants to get United back to the glory days they last experienced under Sir Alex Ferguson.

By the end of the current campaign, it will have already been 12 years since Fergie departed the Theatre of Dreams for one last time as manager of the first-team squad.

Since then, many have tried – and failed – to replicate his successes, with Amorim the latest to put his head on the block.

He does appear to have the confidence to succeed, however.

"This is my place" ?? The smile on both Gary Neville and Ruben Amorim's face when the Manchester United head coach said this ? pic.twitter.com/dpKnnE69Nm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2024

In an interview with Sky Sports pundit and former United right-back, Gary Neville, Amorim admitted that leaving Sporting in the middle of the season was a “very tough” decision, but it was one that he felt he had to make.

It was obvious from Amorim’s demeanour that he believes he is in the right place at the right stage of his managerial journey, and given how well his Sporting teams have fared over the past few seasons, the long-suffering Old Trafford faithful might be hoping for a change in fortunes.

How quickly he can turn things around from a disastrous reign under Erik ten Hag is a moot point at this stage, and one must also bear in mind that the Dutchman arrived in Manchester as a well-respected and successful coach.