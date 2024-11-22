(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, they could look to strike a deal which would see the highly rated midfielder head to Old Trafford in January. Multiple Premier League clubs are keen on securing his signature and remains to be seen whether Manchester United can win the race to sign him. The Red Devils have scouted him regularly.

The report states that Manchester United will have a limited budget during the January transfer window and they will not be able to spend over the odds. The 17-year-old is reportedly valued at £30 million and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United certainly have the final muscle to get the deal done and the 17-year-old could prove to be a solid long-term investment for them. Rigg is highly rated in England and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He has the attributes to succeed at a top club and Manchester United would be the ideal destination for him. They could help him fulfil his potential in upcoming seasons. Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development as well.

The central midfielder has already established himself as a key player for Sunderland and he will look to make his mark in the English top flight if the move goes through.

Chris Rigg is a man in demand

The midfielder is reportedly open to a switch to Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal across the line. Apparently, the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United are keen on the player as well. All three clubs could be exciting destinations for the youngster.

Newcastle and West Ham both need more depth in the middle of the park and Rigg will add control and creativity to the side. He could develop into a key player for them with the right guidance.