Man United star makes up his mind to quit the team after Ruben Amorim arrival

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Man United are currently going through some big changes at the club after the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim.

Erik ten Hag was sacked by the club after the Red Devils struggled to perform this season.

They are sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League and the Europa League table with not only their results poor but also their performances and their playing style.

Amorim, who has been hugely successful with Sporting in Portugal, has been brought to the club to make positive changes and revive the club.

However, the manager could soon have to deal with one of his players deciding to leave the club for a new challenge.

According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, Man United’s summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has decided to leave the club despite only moving to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch attacker has been unable to cement his place in the starting line up at the club and he has struggled to perform after impressing in Serie A last season.

Zirkzee has only managed to score one goal all season and it came against Fulham on the opening day of the season in a 1-0 win for Man United. Since then, his time at the club has been a nightmare and Rasmus Hojlund has taken his place in the starting line up.

As per the report, the attacker is considering leaving the Premier League giants in the winter transfer window.

Juventus are being linked with a move for the former Bologna attacker and the Dutchman could jump at the chance to move back to Italy after his failed spell in England.

A move back to the Serie A, particularly to Juventus, could be the ideal transfer for the player as it would provide him the opportunity to reunite with his former manager Thiago Motta.

Juventus are ready to offer escape route to Man United star

Juventus are looking to make an attacking signing as cover for striker Dusan Vlahovic and Zirkzee could be the perfect player for them.

It all depends on what Man United want at this stage and whether Amorim is ready to provide the attacker the opportunity to prove himself at the club.

In 17 appearances for the Red Devils this season, Zirkzee has failed to impress but that could be said about a lot of players under Ten Hag.

It remains to be seen how Amorim is willing to use the attacker and whether the new manager will provide Zirkzee the opportunity to make a case for himself.

The Red Devils are interested in signing Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian international’s impressive performances.