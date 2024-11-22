(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Pedro Porro has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing the 25-year-old Spanish international, and they believe that the player wants to join them. According to a report from the Mirror, Manchester United are keen on the player as well, but the Spanish giants clearly hold an advantage because the player is keen on joining them.

Manchester United need an upgrade on players like Diogo Dalot and Porro would be a superb addition. He is well-settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact.

Tottenham have reportedly slapped a £58 million price tag on the player and it will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid Madrid are ready to pay up. The report states that the Spanish outfit are determined to get the deal done. They are hoping to sign a quality right back in January.

Porro would be an exceptional acquisition for Real Madrid if they can get the deal done. He would be the ideal long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. The 25-year-old is equally good at both ends of the pitch and he could sort out the Real Madrid right-back position for the foreseeable future. He could be tempted to join them as well.

Boost for Liverpool?

Meanwhile, the Spanish outfit are keeping tabs on the Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as well. The England international will be out of contract in the summer of 2025, and he would be an exceptional acquisition as well. However, the fact that Real Madrid are determined to sign Porro instead, will come as a huge boost for the Reds. Liverpool will be desperate to hold onto their star defender, and they will hope that the Spanish giants pursue a move for the Tottenham player instead.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The £58 million asking price might seem like a premium, but the player has established himself as one of the best full-backs in European football, and he could justify the investment in the coming seasons.