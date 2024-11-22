Return of £35m man could see Newcastle shelve interest in sought after England ace

Taylor Harwood-Bellis of England celebrates scoring with Marc Guehi and team mates. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It was obvious that Newcastle wanted Crystal Palace’s brilliant centre-back Marc Guehi in the summer, but the imminent return of Sven Botman is likely to see the Magpies look to strengthen elsewhere in their squad come January.

Even though it’s been reported that Liverpool might have the edge over Newcastle for Guehi’s signature in any event, Eddie Howe appears keen to bolster other areas of his squad and has the club in pole position for an exciting attacking midfielder.

Newcastle don’t want Marc Guehi

The club evidently tried as hard as they could to land Guehi, submitting four separate bids, increasing each time, in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace, to their credit, held on to the player who went on to have an excellent European Championship tournament with England.

Since returning to club duties, however, things haven’t really gone to plan.

The Eagles currently find themselves in the Premier League’s bottom three on seven points, and having scored only eight goals in their 11 top-flight games.

Though it isn’t clear if manager, Oliver Glasner, will be kept on by owner, Steve Parish, it’s obvious that Palace need either a clear out or some new ideas.

In hindsight, Guehi would’ve represented an opportunity for the South Londoners to make some serious money, but that ship has sailed now. Given their current predicament, Palace theoretically now have a need to sell, which gives any other party the upper hand in negotiations.

In any event, Newcastle are soon to welcome back Sven Botman after an eight-month injury lay-off, and The Times (subscription required) note that his imminent return to the squad is the reason why Howe and the Magpies board have allowed their interest in Guehi to slide.

Certainly, if Botman comes back as good as new, then he will be a more than able substitute for the Palace captain.