“I feel like he will be the difference” – One player could give Arsenal huge boost this weekend

Chris Sutton believes the return of Martin Odegaard could prove ‘the difference’ for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest this weekend and for the rest of the season as a whole.

The Norway international missed a month-and-a-half of action due to an ankle injury but returned to play the full 90 minutes against Chelsea before the international break.

Arsenal won just three of seven Premier League matches without their captain, who made his presence felt at Stamford Bridge with an assist on his first full game back.

The recent slump in form for Mikel Arteta’s men has seen them fall nine points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race. However, they have the chance to get back on track against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

It won’t be easy, though. Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are enjoying a wonderful start, sitting level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal — who may be without Bukayo Saka this weekend — and unbeaten away from home ahead of their trip to the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard the difference for Arsenal?

Writing in his predictions column for BBC Sport, Sutton has backed Arsenal for a 2-0 win this weekend.

The former Blackburn and Chelsea striker believes Odegaard holds the key for Arsenal, both in this match and moving forward.

“Arsenal cannot keep on dropping points and I would be a little worried about them if Declan Rice is not fit enough to feature here,” Sutton wrote.

“But at least Martin Odegaard is coming back to full fitness after his injury, and I feel like he will be the difference.

“Gunners fans will be hoping that he can lift the team, and help them look more dangerous in open play.

“Sometimes it is only when a player is missing that you realise how important they are to a side, and that has definitely been the case with Odegaard, because Arsenal have not been the same without him in the final third.

“Odegaard is their one player who is on a different level when he is on the ball, and almost plays a different game. He has that incredible awareness and understanding that allows him to knit everything together, and Arsenal will need that against Forest.

“Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will be stubborn and difficult to break down, we know that. They have already beaten Liverpool at Anfield this season, but I think Arsenal will find a way to win.”