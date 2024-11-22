(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United supporters are growing increasingly anxious amid speculation surrounding the future of their star striker, Alexander Isak.

The Swedish international, a key player for the Magpies, has become the focus of rumours due to Newcastle’s financial challenges tied to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

As one of the club’s most valuable assets, the 25-year-old might be considered for a transfer if the club needs to ease financial constraints. This possibility has sparked fan concerns and raised questions about the club’s long-term strategy.

Nedum Onuoha on Newcastle selling Alexander Isak

Former Premier League defender Nedum Onuoha recently weighed in on the situation, expressing disbelief at the thought of Newcastle parting ways with Isak.

He emphasised that Isak ranks among the league’s best strikers and represents the club’s tradition of fostering exceptional forward talent.

Onuoha acknowledged the pressures of complying with the PSR but pointed out that losing a player of Isak’s calibre would be a significant setback to Newcastle’s ambitions, both domestically and in Europe.

The pundit said (via BBC Sport):

“It is a good question because as far as the Premier League goes, he [Isak] is up there in terms of strikers. He did very well last season and now that he is back from injury he looks set to get a few more goals as well.

“I don’t understand why they would sell one striker to bring in another but maybe there is more to it?

“It could be a Profit and Sustainability Rules situation and in that case it would be a great shame to lose their top goalscorer because of that. Especially at a club like Newcastle, who are so proud of their number nines and strikers.

“It doesn’t make sense from a fan perspective or a true footballing perspective to sell him.

“If this is what teams have to do to stay within the rules then it leads you to question the situation as a whole.”

Isak not happy with how contract talks are going

Currently under contract until 2028, Isak’s future has been the subject of internal discussions, including talks of an extension. However, no concrete progress has been reported, with reports suggesting that the player is not happy with the way the contract talks are going at St.James Park.

Since joining Newcastle, Isak has consistently delivered standout performances. He scored an impressive 25 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season and has continued his fine form this term, with five goals and two assists in 11 matches so far. (Transfermarkt)

Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs most strongly linked with a move for him, as they look to bolster their attack.

As Newcastle navigates financial pressures, the prospect of losing a player as crucial as Isak has left both fans and analysts concerned. Retaining the Swedish forward will be vital for the Magpies to maintain their competitive edge and aspirations for success at the highest level but it appears so that they could be forced to cash in on him.