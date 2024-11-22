Newcastle United tell 310k-a-week trio they are free to leave in January

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United were quiet in the summer transfer window due to financial concerns.

The Magpies were dealing with Profit and Sustainability Rules issues and that stopped them from splashing the cash in the market when they needed new additions to their squad after the injury crisis they suffered last season.

The Premier League side needed to sign a new centre-back and they were close to completing a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but all their advances were rejected by the fellow Premier League club.

Along with a defender, they targeted a move for a new right-winger but they could not manage to achieve their target of signing the required players and that could be one of the reasons why they are struggling to perform this season.

According to a report from TBR, manager Eddie Howe is willing to allow Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier, and Callum Wilson leave the club in the January transfer window but only if they can secure the replacements of those players.

The three players earn a combined £310,000 per week and they would not only free the load on the wage bill but also help the club generate some funds for the transfer budget.

Eddie Howe has some tough decisions to make at Newcastle United

Tino Livramento has taken the place of Trippier in the starting line up this season while Almiron has failed to impress Howe this season, getting minimum opportunities to play.

Almiron is attracting interest from the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League and it is highly likely that he will leave the club next year.

As for Wilson and Trippier, they both are currently injured and have not featured much this season.

The striker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the Magpies are looking to sell him in January so that they can get some money for him.

The Premier League side will enter the market to strengthen the squad next year and one of the players they could target is former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.