Pundit makes concerning Liverpool prediction about the January transfer window

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are expected to be busy in the January transfer window as it provides them the opportunity to address some of the issues facing their squad.

They have a balanced squad over all but additions in one or two positions could give them the lead in the Premier League title race and that would be an opportunity they would not want to miss.

They will be more concerned about the contract situation of some of their players rather than making new signings.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final year of their contract at the club and the club face the possibility of losing all of them for free at the end of the season.

They have been the driving force of the team under Slot this season and their performances have taken Liverpool to the top in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Football pundit Paul Merson believes that one of the three Liverpool players facing an uncertain future at Anfield will sign a pre-contract agreement with another club.

“The contract situation at Liverpool is getting a bit nervy, isn’t it? I got this feeling that one of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah will sign a pre-contract agreement with another club in January,” Merson wrote in his weekly Sportskeeda column.

“We might not see it in public, but they might just do it. If you’ve got just six months left on your contract and you get injured, what happens then? Better safe than sorry. I’m not sure if Van Dijk will do it, but one of the other two might. I think it could be Alexander-Arnold, especially with talk about Real Madrid as well.

“Everything is perfect at Liverpool now, so no one is talking about this situation. But if they start losing games, it could get a little bit toxic with fans calling them out.

“I might be wrong, but the fans will be angry, especially with someone homegrown like Alexander-Arnold if he doesn’t sign and they start losing. When you think of it, it’s actually quite unbelievable. They are probably the first three names on the teamsheet at Liverpool and yet they are out of contract in six months!”

Liverpool cannot afford to lose their key players next year

Liverpool face a tricky situation with the contracts of their most important players.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League while the Major League Soccer has also shown interest in his services.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold is admired by Real Madrid who are looking for a new right-back following the long term injury to Dani Carvajal.

The Reds cannot afford to lose them and they should do whatever it takes to keep them at the club.

Their quality and experience will be difficult to find in the transfer market and they are loved by the fans and they know what it means to play for Liverpool.

All of them should be rewarded with new and improved deals at the club and this is exactly what they deserve for their contributions to the success of the club.