Real Madrid considering shock bid for West Ham outcast

Jesus Areso of CA Osasuna duels for the ball with Nayef Aguerd of Real Sociedad. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are weighing up a surprise move for West Ham United centre-back Nayef Aguerd, according to reports.

Aguerd is currently on loan at fellow Spanish side Real Sociedad after falling out of favour at the London Stadium last season.

West Ham in contact with possible Julen Lopetegui replacement!

The Morocco international has impressed in the Basque region, currently sitting first among Sociedad players for clearances (37) and passing completion (90%), and third for aerial duels won (20).

Aguerd’s success in Spain shouldn’t come as a surprise, with the 28-year-old playing 58 times for West Ham after joining from Rennes in 2022, helping the club win the Uefa Conference League, while he was also part of the Morocco side that finished fourth at the 2022 World Cup.

Real Madrid considering bid for West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd

According to reports in Spain (via Football Fancast), Real Madrid are now looking at bringing Aguerd on board this January.

Los Blancos are short of numbers at the back after Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal suffered season-ending injuries, while veteran Austrian David Alaba is still completing his recovery from an ACL injury that has kept him out during the past year.

Getting Aguerd out of his loan at Sociedad could prove difficult given how successful he’s been so far. However, it would be very surprising if West Ham don’t have a recall clause to be activated in January.

What’s more, the centre-back didn’t feature for West Ham before heading out on loan, meaning he would be eligible to play for another club this season if a move transpired — FIFA rules state a player can be signed with three different teams in one season, but can only play for two.

Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro, meaning it could be a very busy January market for Carlo Ancelotti.