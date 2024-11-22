Reece James’ message hints at much more serious injury for Chelsea ace than first thought

Reece James of Chelsea wipes his face with his shirt during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Chelsea FC. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea ace, Reece James, has yet another injury to contend with, and whilst the club appeared to gloss over the extent of how bad it was, a message posted on social media by the player himself hints at how serious the new problem could be.

Enzo Maresca was sympathetic to his player’s situation, telling reporters that; “If every time he’s getting an injury it becomes harder for him (mentally), it’s even worse for me.”

"If every time he's getting an injury it becomes hard, that's worse for me!" Enzo Maresca on Reece James after the defender suffered ANOTHER injury to rule him out of the game against Leicester

That’s a wholly different message to when he tore the player to shreds publicly, with Paul Scholes even questioning James’ character.

Stadium Astro, writing on their X account, have noted that even before the current issue, James had been out for a mammoth 680 days through injury over the past five seasons.

It certainly does more than hint at the fact that the 24-year-old clearly has a huge problem in staying fit for any length of time.

Transfermarkt lay bare just how bad James’ injury concerns have been, given he’s had seven separate hamstring problems, two knee injuries, been ill, been out through surgery and had various muscle, fitness and thigh issues.

Whilst one can certainly be in awe of the player’s determination to keep coming back, there surely will come a point when he will have to say enough is enough.

Certainly, the tone of his latest social media post appears to sound a little more deflated than usual.

Reece James official statement.

‘Hello all, I hope and wish you’re all well,’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘This message is to the people that understand & have respect for what I’m going through… I appreciate you so much, your support and kind messages go further than you could ever imagine.

‘And just to touch on me… I’m doing okay, been better and also been worse, Another challenge ahead accepted. Eventually I’ll come out on top. Against all odds.

‘Lastly, I’d like to touch on the festive period coming, these times are tough for everyone! I wish you all a happy and peaceful festive season.’