“It makes you proud” – Major Man City ace courting transfer to “the best club in history”

Man City will be none too happy with Rodri after the Spaniard appeared to court a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid during a recent interview.

The Ballon d’Or winner is out of action until the end of the 2024/25 season after undergoing a knee operation for the injury sustained in the match against Arsenal.

It’s believed that City want to try and acquire Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde as a replacement, though Los Blancos are unlikely to be keen to sell the player in any event, let alone to a Champions League rival.

Should the transfer end up being completed, that might tip the balance for Rodri who has been quoted as courting a move to the Santiago Bernabeu himself, though Martin Zubimendi has also been linked with the Premier League champions.

??? Rodri on potential future Real Madrid call: “When Real Madrid call you, the best club in history and the most successful… it makes you proud and you always have to listen”. “It’s obvious. You always have to pay attention”, told @ellarguero. pic.twitter.com/bRQwJSnJnT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 22, 2024

???????? Rodri: “It could be a possibility to finish my career in England”. “I feel very good there, I love English football and Man City is fantastic club”. “But Spain is my country and I keep following everything, La Liga, the clubs”. pic.twitter.com/rcsC7O4T7h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 22, 2024

“When Real Madrid call you, the best club in history and the most successful… it makes you proud and you always have to listen,” he said to Spanish media, detailed by reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, on his official X account. “It’s obvious. You always have to pay attention.

“It could be a possibility to finish my career in England. I feel very good there, I love English football and Man City is a fantastic club.

“But Spain is my country and I keep following everything, La Liga, the clubs.”

Rodri will be 29 years of age by the start of the 2025/26 campaign and, whilst not over the hill by any means, would give him a limited amount of time in which to be able to engineer a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and the city where he was born.

It would appear that Real president, Florentino Perez, isn’t in the business of handing out long and lucrative contracts to older players either, therefore the quicker that Rodri arrives back in La Liga – he spent time in the Spanish top-flight with Villarreal and Atletico Madrid – the better for him.