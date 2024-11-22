Record-breaking ex-Man United ace tipped for sensational free transfer to Old Trafford

Ruben Amorim looks on prior to the match between Sporting and Manchester City, and Angel Gomes speaks to the media during a press conference at St Georges Park. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Ruben Amorim will live or die at Man United by the results that the squad achieves, the standard of their performances and the players that the Portuguese buys.

Though there are still some weeks until the January transfer window, with the mid-season marketplace often quieter than the summer, the 39-year-old will surely want to put his stamp on the squad as quickly as possible.

Ruben Amorim wants an ex-Man United ace to return in 2025

He’s already admitted to being “stunned” at what he’s seen in training, as well as having to make a “very tough” decision.

It’s his head that’s now on the block so any decisions that he does make, particularly in these opening few weeks of his tenure, are going to be digested, scrutinised and pored over.

Amorim will need to quickly work out what he needs and where, and then begin the process of turning what is essentially still Erik ten Hag’s Man United into his own version.

One ex-Red Devil has already even been tipped for a sensational return, with The Sun noting that the new manager is a long-time admirer of Angel Gomes.

Gomes was the youngest United player to debut in the Premier League at 16 years and 263 days, in a match played against Crystal Palace in May 2017.

Never quite fulfilling his promise, the England ace has spent time at Lille in Ligue Un, and has restored his reputation to such a degree that a move back to Old Trafford no longer appears to be pie in the sky.

Given that his current contract with the French club comes to an end next June (transfermarkt), it would mean that he could return to the club that gave him his first big break on a free transfer.

Clearly, that would make him a very attractive proposition for Amorim, particularly if the manager is unhappy with the players he already has in the squad in Gomes’ position.