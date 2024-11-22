Ruben Amorim’s arrival gives Man United edge over Arsenal to make defensive signing

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the 20-year-old Ivorian defender along with their Premier League rivals Arsenal.

However, the fact that Man United have appointed Sporting manager Ruben Amorim at the club to replace Erik ten Hag has given them the edge over the Gunners to make the signing.

The new Man United boss likes to play with a 3-4-3 formation and he is expected to continue that at Old Trafford.

Despite the fact that the Premier League giants have depth in the centre-back position, the new manager could still look to make a defensive signing.

The Red Devils currently have Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as their central defensive options at the club.

With Evans, Lindelof and Maguire entering the final year of their contract at the club and not playing their best football, Amorim could use this opportunity to sign the young Sporting defender and make him a part of his project at the club.

As per the report, Man United are targeting a move for Diomande as well as Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

They had two bids rejected for the England international in the summer transfer window but interest remains in signing him and Amorim could step into the market to make a move for the Everton centre-half.

Ousmane Diomande to Man United?

The young defender has a £67m release clause in his deal at the Portuguese club. Man United would have to dig deep into their pockets to sign the highly-rated defender.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City are all a part of the race to sign Diomande but the arrival of Amorim has given the Red Devils edge over their rivals to make the signing.

The young defender has shown maturity beyond his age and his ability to play from the back as well as his quick and strong playing style is something that makes him an attractive option.

The club are expected to hand Amorim the chance to make signings according to his plans and playing style and Diomande could be one of the players to arrive at the club under new management.

The Red Devils are reportedly also keen on signing Christopher Nkunku from Premier League rivals Chelsea.