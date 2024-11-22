Ruben Amorim looks on during a Europa League match between Sporting CP and Juventus. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim begins his reign as Manchester United manager this weekend.

The Portuguese coach arrives with an impressive CV, leading Sporting CP to two league titles in four years, as well as two Taca da Ligas and a Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.

But Amorim has a tough job ahead of him as he seeks to return Man Utd to the top after 11 years without a league title — during which time they’ve won just five major trophies.

Amorim is, at least, boosted by the fact United won three and drew one of their four games under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, compared to one win from Erik ten Hag’s last eight games in charge.

The 39-year-old’s tenure begins away at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Worrying prediction made about Ruben Amorim’s first Man Utd match!

Ruben Amorim names the Man Utd legend he’d love to have in his squad

Amorim will know that if he’s to be a success at Old Trafford, he’ll need big performances from United’s biggest stars.

That has always been the case, even under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who could call upon a host of incredible leaders during his glittering time in charge of the Red Devils.

There has arguably been no Man Utd captain more iconic than Roy Keane, however, with the Irishman winning seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League title — including guiding United to the treble in 1999.

Speaking to former United right-back and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville ahead of this weekend’s trip to Portman Road, Amorim has admitted he’d love to have Roy Keane at his disposal now.

“Roy Keane was a massive player and I like players with character. I think they can improve. It was not just what Roy Keane did on the pitch, it was the way he influenced the others. I think that is very important in one player,” Amorim said.

“You must have this kind of player in the big clubs. I hope we’ll have in the future players like Roy Keane.”

On Ferguson, Amorim added: “Sir Alex Ferguson, you want to ask so many things. I think he will talk about horses. I don’t understand anything about horses. But it will be amazing to meet that kind of character.”