Swedish international striker Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with a move away from Sporting CP in recent months.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on securing his signature, but the player has recently rejected an offer from them. According to a report via Fichajes, the striker has confidence in Sporting’s project and therefore he has decided to continue in the Portuguese league with them.

It will be interesting to see if he decides to change his mind in the coming months. He has been linked with clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as well.

Gyokeres could transform Arsenal

The striker has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season and he could have been an exceptional acquisition for Arsenal. The Gunners need to bring in a reliable goalscorer and the Swedish international seems like the ideal option for them. He could have been a major upgrade on Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has not been able to score goals consistently since his arrival from Manchester City. Kai Havertz is not a prolific goalscorer either.

Gyokeres has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and he could help Arsenal push for major trophies. The Gunners have fallen short in the title race in the last two seasons and signing a world-class player like him could help them get over the line.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to move on to targets. Alternatively, they could wait until the end of the season and try to convince the player to join them with a lucrative proposal. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Whoever manages to sign the Swedish international will have a top-class player on their hands. The player is at the peak of his powers right now and he could improve most teams in the world.