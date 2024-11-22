(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United have made a mediocre start to the Premier League campaign and Julen Lopetegui is under a lot of pressure.

The Spanish manager could easily be shown in the door in the coming weeks and West Ham are already looking at potential alternatives. According to TBR Football, West Ham director Tim Steidten has already spoken to the former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic.

Terzic is highly rated across Europe and he did a reasonably good job at Dortmund before leaving the German club. It will be interesting to see if West Ham step up their pursuit of the 42-year-old manager. The report states that he is their number one target to replace Lopetegui and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

West Ham are looking at other options as well. Roger Schmidt, Sebastian Hoeness and Kasper Hjulmand are also under consideration.

West Ham will need to bounce back strongly if Lopetegui wants to hold on to his job. He has been backed significantly during the summer transfer window and West Ham were expected to fight for European qualification this season. Instead, they find themselves 14th in the league table with just 3 wins from 11 league matches.

Lopetegui will be desperate to hold on to his job but he needs to get the best out of his players in order for that to happen. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Edin Terzic would be a quality addition

Terzic has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he could be tempted to move to the Premier League now. West Ham will be an attractive destination for him and he will look to push for trophies with them. The Hammers recently won a European Cup under David Moyes and they have a talented squad.

The 42-year-old manager might feel that he could scale greater heights with the current set of players. It remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to get rid of Lopetegui and appoint to the German in the coming weeks now.