Chelsea turn to hugely underwhelming striker target after admitting defeat in Osimhen and Isak chase

Enzo Maresca arrives at Stamford Bridge before the match against FC Noah. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have seemingly finally admitted defeat in the chase for Napoli’s on-loan ace, Victor Osimhen, and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, though their new striking target may leave fans distinctly underwhelmed, with respect.

Enzo Maresca has the Blues playing some of their best football of the past few seasons, and not for nothing are they currently third in the Premier League, just four points behind Pep Guardiola’s Man City side in second.

Osimhen a no-go for Chelsea

The mood around Stamford Bridge appears to be a positive one at present, and it was reported that fans should be happy about what the Italian recently told the club at a meeting.

Intriguingly, he could’ve been plying his trade at Old Trafford now if things had worked out differently when he left Leicester City.

Man United’s loss is evidently Chelsea’s gain given that, to date, his forthright manner and way of working has seen the West Londoners playing at a much higher level than they managed under Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino.

The players that have been brought to the club both before and since his arrival now all appear to be singing from the same hymn sheet as their manager with one or two exceptions.

Nicolas Jackson has been flying this season, though the striker might be a little perturbed in the knowledge that the Blues still want to buy another striker.

ISport note that Chelsea have cooled their interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and it appears unlikely that anything will now happen with previous and long-term target, Victor Osimhen.

To that end, the outlet note that the club have turned their attentions to Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.

Whilst the youngster has done relatively well for the recently promoted side – six goals and one assist in 11 games according to transfermarkt – it would be the biggest of jumps for the player if he were to move to Stamford Bridge.

Frankly, he isn’t in the same class as either Osimhen or Isak, and his purchase might therefore leave Blues fans completely underwhelmed.