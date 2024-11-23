(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Reading defender Andre Garcia.

The 16-year-old is highly rated across England and he has a bright future ahead of himself. His performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

The Reading left-back has already established himself as a first-team player and he is expected to develop into a top-class defender in future. As per TBR Football, the English clubs are scouting him regularly ahead of a potential move and it remains to be seen whether they follow it up with an official offer to sign the player.

Reading legend Mick Gooding has recently heaped praise on the 16-year-old and revealed that he has an incredible future ahead of himself.

“[Garcia’s] future is in his own hands. He can be whatever he wants to be,” he said to BBC Radio Berkshire. “To be 16 and playing the way he is playing is incredible. “What a future he has got, and it’s in his hands if he listens and works hard. He has got pace, great feet. You can see he is really enjoying what he is doing, not fazed by it. “He has got an incredible future, should he decide that it is what he wants to do. [Garcia must] work hard, stay humble and do the right things. He can go wherever he wants.”

It will be interesting to see where the 16-year-old ends up. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Spurs and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the country, and he will be excited to join them if there is a concrete opportunity ahead of him.

They could nurture him into a quality Premier League player in future. Both clubs have a proven track record when it comes to grooming young players.

It would be a huge step up in his career and it remains to be seen whether the English clubs decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. Chelsea could sign him as a long-term replacement for underperformer Ben Chilwell and Spurs could replace Ben Davies with him.