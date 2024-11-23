(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United have had a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign so far.

After 11 games, they find themselves in 14th place and they have picked up just three wins in the league. When they appointed Julen Lopetegui at the start of the season, they would have expected a much better showing from the manager and his players.

The Hammers were expected to fight for European qualification. Instead, they could be dragged into the relegation battle if they continue to falter. It will be interesting to see if West Ham can bounce back strongly and get their season back on track. There is no doubt that they have a quality set of players at their disposal. It will be interesting to see if the manager can get the best out of his team.

Meanwhile, former Premier League striker Darren Bent has predicted them to avoid the drop despite the disappointing results so far.

He said to talkSPORT [22 November, 4:45 pm]: Lopetegui’s got to find a way of getting more out of these attacking players.” Andy Goldstein responded: “They won’t go down?” to which Bent replied: “No. They’ve got a lot of quality in the squad.”

Lopetegui is under a lot of pressure after the disappointing start and there have been rumours that the Hammers could look to show him the door. They have been linked with a host of managerial names already. The Spanish manager will be desperate to hold onto his job and he will look to prove his quality in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether the West Ham players can step up and turn things around.

A club of their stature should be doing a lot better, and they must aim to finish in the top half of the table.