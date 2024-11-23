Harry Kane topples Haaland, Lewandowski and Gerd Muller with sensational new Bundesliga record

Harry Kane scores his team's second goal from a penalty kick against Augsburg. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Harry Kane has made more football history, this time in the Bundesliga, after bagging a hat-trick on Friday night for Bayern Munich against Augsburg.

Those three goals gave him 23 for the current season in 22 games for club and country, not forgetting the nine assists that he’s also provided.

Harry Kane sets a new all-time Bundesliga record

It’s not only his goals that he wants to inspire the next generation of players either.

However, his treble – scored in the 63rd, 93rd and 95th minutes and which included two penalties – meant that he set a new all-time Bundesliga record.

A feat that not even German top-flight striking superstars Gerd Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland can match.

A Tottenham wonder kid recently emulated Kane but they’d have to go some way to match his new record, given that he is now the quickest to reach 50 goals in the Bundesliga, after managing to get to the half century in just 43 games according to the official Bayern Munich website.

By contrast, Haaland is some way back with his 50 goals for Borussia Dortmund coming in 50 games.

Then comes a distant Timo Konietzka, who took 63 games to hit the mark, with Uwe Seeler and Bayern legend Roy Makaay (both 67 games) in fourth.

Somewhat surprisingly, Lewandowski is way down the list with the Polish international taking 91 matches to get 50 Bundesliga goals (Khelnow).

At 31 years of age, the England international is showing no signs of slowing down in the goalscoring department and, if things go according to plan, his exploits will soon get their reward in terms of trophies.

Kane has yet to win major silverware in his career, and Bayern are already eight points clear of RB Leipzig in second place in the Bundesliga table.

Last season’s champions, Leverkusen, are in fourth and a mammoth 12 points behind after just 10 games, albeit Xabi Alonso’s side have a game in hand.

If Kane continues in the same vain, a maiden title won’t be too long in coming.