Transfer insider gives verdict on Jose Mourinho links to West Ham

Jose Mourinho has been linked to West Ham. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui is one of several Premier League managers under pressure and with the Spaniard’s future uncertain in East London, Jose Mourinho is one man who has an eye on his job at West Ham.

West Ham parted ways with David Moyes at the end of last season as many of the Premier League club’s fans were not happy with the performances of their team, despite the Scottish coach getting results at the London Stadium.

Lopetegui would replace the veteran coach in the West Ham hot seat and the grass has not proven to be greener on the other side for Hammers supporters.

The 58-year-old has struggled upon his return to the Premier League as Irons have won just three of their opening 11 matches in the English top flight, leaving West Ham in the bottom half of the standings. The London outfit have also been dumped out of the Carabao Cup early, leaving things looking bleak during the early part of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are set to grant Lopetegui more time to turn things around ahead of a favourable run of fixtures in the Premier League throughout the month of December.

Should the Spanish coach get sacked, one man who has an eye on his job is Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho, who would also be interested in taking over the current Newcastle project.

Jose Mourinho to West Ham?

Football Insider’s transfer expert Pete O’Rourke states that Mourinho has been circulating his name around several Premier League clubs in recent weeks due to his frustrations in Turkey – resulting in the 61-year-old being linked with a move to the London Stadium.

Should West Ham part ways with Lopetegui, it is believed that the Portuguese coach will not be considered for his role as the finances involved in parting ways with the Spaniard, in addition to getting the former Chelsea boss out of his current Fenerbahce contract, would prove a big problem for the Hammers.

Mourinho is likely to remain in Turkey for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign and the legendary coach may look for a return to England next summer.