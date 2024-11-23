(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are reportedly keen on signing Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin.

As per reports, the attacker is valued at around £17 million and the Foxes are hoping to get a deal done in the coming months.

They will face competition from Newcastle United and West Ham United. It remains to be seen whether they can win the race to sign the 18-year-old. Maza is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He could slot into the role of a centre-forward as well. His versatility will be a bonus for Leicester if they can get the deal done.

They need to bring in attacking reinforcements after the injury to Abdul Fatawu and the 18-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. He is highly rated across Europe, and he could develop into a key player for the club in the long term.

Maza has impressed in Germany and he is regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in the country right now. The deal to sign him could prove to be a bargain in the long term. If he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly, he could easily justify the £17 million valuation in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Newcastle and West Ham will be quite attractive for the player. They have an ambitious project and the resources to build a formidable side. It remains to be seen which of the three English clubs come forward with an official offer to sign the attacker first.

All three clubs could use more depth in the wide areas and the 18-year-old would be a handy option to have. He is likely to develop with coaching and experience. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he will add some much-needed cutting edge and unpredictability to their attack.