Liverpool not interested in €100m talent as Man City among huge trio chasing 21-year-old with 100 G/A

Liverpool are not in the running for Florian Wirtz. (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Liverpool are not believed to be in the race for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as some of Europe’s biggest clubs continue to monitor the Bundesliga sensation ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Wirtz has become one of Germany’s most exciting talents since making his Bayer Leverkusen debut back in 2020, going on to make 169 appearances for the Bundesliga champions while producing an incredible 48 goals and 52 assists.

The 21-year-old was at the heart of Leverkusen’s incredible 2023/24 campaign in which Xabi Alonso’s men won the league and cup double in Germany without losing a single match.

The midfielder produced 18 goals and 20 assists across 49 matches, numbers which have attracted almost every big club in Europe.

According to Sky Sport Germany, Wirtz is the top target for Bayern Munich next summer with the German giants said to be willing to spend more than €100m on the Leverkusen midfielder. The outlet reports that Real Madrid and Man City are set to be their main competitors for the 21-year-old and so far, there has been no indication from the player what he wants to do with his future.

Bayern through the years have liked to keep the best German talent in the country and will very likely make Wirtz an attractive offer.

The signing of the Bayer Leverkusen talent would be huge for the Bundesliga leaders but Real Madrid and Man City are tough competition to be running against – with the La Liga champions said to be working on the deal behind the scenes.

Liverpool are not in the race for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

One club not mentioned in the Sky Germany report is Liverpool, who were linked to Wirtz during the summer months.

According to the Liverpool Echo, reports in Germany stated that Real Madrid and Liverpool were two teams showing an interest in the 21-year-old ahead of the current season, although the Reds’ interest was said to not be serious.

That seems to be the case at present as the Merseyside club doesn’t seem to be in the race for the Bundesliga talent.

Should Wirtz leave Bayer Leverkusen in 2025, Bayern Munich should be considered the favourites for his signature, and the Bundesliga giants will be getting a generational talent that could lead them to further glory over the coming years.