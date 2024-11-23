Liverpool ace set for Galatasaray switch thanks to Brazilian connection

Claudio Taffarel, goal keeping coach of Brazil looks on during the International Friendly match between England and Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker is expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and a Brazilian connection could see him move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

It was thought that Bayern Munich might be the 32-year-old’s next playing destination at one stage, as a replacement for Manuel Neuer, though this is unlikely to be the case now.

Currently injured, Alisson firstly needs to get back to full fitness and his best form before thoughts of what might happen next are taken into account.

Galatasaray want Liverpool’s Alisson Becker

Liverpool have signed Giorgi Mamardashvili of course, and he will join the Reds next summer.

At 24 years of age, the Georgian is eight years Alisson’s junior, and therefore it’s clear that Arne Slot is looking to the future with such a purchase.

Moreover, the current Valencia stopper is unlikely to have agreed any move to Anfield without the express understanding that he would be first choice.

Alisson still has much to offer but surely wouldn’t want to accept playing second fiddle. Goalkeepers can, and do go on for much longer than outfield players, so a move away seems the most likely course of action for the Brazilian.

Liverpool will consider allowing star player to leave if they receive big offer – READ MORE!

It’s another Brazilian custodian that may hold the key to the next stage of Alisson’s career too.

According to Sabah Spor, Galatasaray are hoping that their connection to current Liverpool goalkeeping coach, Claudio Taffarel, might see them in the box seat for Alisson’s services should it be confirmed in due course that he is seeking his fortune elsewhere.

Taffarel spent three years at Gala as a player and also had three separate spells as interim manager at the club whilst acting as goalkeeping coach there.

Liverpool aren’t likely to take too kindly if one of their current employees were to actively be helping a current first-team ace to find alternative employment, though if it’s made clear to Alisson that he would be better off looking elsewhere after the current campaign, Taffarel’s help might be considered to be advantageous.