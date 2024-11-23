(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from the club.

Real Madrid are keen on securing his services and the 26-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season. Liverpool have not been able to agree on a contract extension with him yet and former Premier League scout Mick Brown has now revealed that the Premier League club have put mega money on the table to convince the England international to sign a new contract with them.

“Liverpool are trying everything to convince Alexander-Arnold,” he told Football Insider. “They’re going to bend over backwards to keep him at the club. “From what I’ve heard, they’re willing to put mega money on the table because they don’t want to lose him.”

It will be interesting to see if the 26-year-old right back is willing to commit his long-term future to the club. He has been a key player for them over the last few seasons and he has helped them win several major trophies. Keeping him at the club will be a top priority for Liverpool as they look to build a formidable squad capable of winning major trophies regularly.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League and he is more than just a defender for the club. His ability to create goalscoring opportunities from the deep makes him a unique asset. The 26-year-old is one of the best passers in world football, and he would be very difficult to replace.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need a quality long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and it is no surprise that they are keen on the Liverpool star. He would be an exceptional acquisition for them, especially given his contract situation. Real Madrid will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the player in January and then snap him up on a free transfer in the summer of 2025. The deal would be a master stroke if they can pull it off.