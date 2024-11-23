Video: £34m Arsenal star shows how important he is as Bukayo Saka rocket gives Gunners the lead

Martin Odegaard helped Arsenal take the lead vs Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal entered the halftime break of their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest with a 1-0 lead courtesy of a brilliant Bukayo Saka goal but in the build-up, Martin Odegaard showed his worth to Mikel Arteta’s team.

It has been a mixed beginning to the campaign for the North London club as the cup competitions have been going well for the Gunners, however, Arsenal entered gameweek 12 nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, leaving themselves with a lot of work to do if they want to win the title.

A win over Nottingham Forest was a must and the opening 45 minutes for Arteta’s team was very positive as they entered the break with a 1-0 lead. Saka opened the scoring with a beautiful goal as the winger blasted the ball into the away side’s net.

There was some nice build-up before the England star got his strike away and the fluidity shown could be put down to the return of Odegaard.

The Norwegian played a vital role in breaking the deadlock –which one pundit predicted pre-game– getting a shot away in the Forest box before eventually assisting Saka for his goal.

BRILLIANT Bukayo Saka finish to put Arsenal in front! ? Peacock | #ARSNFO pic.twitter.com/p9fdQTroSs — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 23, 2024

The return of Martin Odegaard is crucial to Arsenal’s success

Odegaard has been a crucial part of the current Arsenal team since his £34m arrival from Real Madrid in 2021.

That was never more evident than at the start of this season as the midfielder missed a large chunk of the campaign due to an ankle injury. The Norway international was absent for seven league games prior to his return against Chelsea before the international break and his performance so far against Nottingham Forest has highlighted his importance.

The Gunners need to keep their captain fit if they want to be successful this season as the difference the 25-year-old makes in North London has proven to be pretty big.