Exclusive: Ruben Amorim already helping Man United ace to find a new club in January

Matthijs de Ligt celebrates scoring with teammates. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim is clearly a manager that knows his own mind, and within a fortnight of taking his new role at Old Trafford, he’s already helping one Man United flop to find a new club in the upcoming January transfer window.

If nothing else, the players will all seemingly understand quickly that the Portuguese isn’t to be messed with and will be definitive and forthright in his decision making.

Ruben Amorim helping Man United flop to look for another club

It could be a huge wake up call for certain players but is arguably what is needed for a squad that have been struggling and underperforming for far too long.

According to well-placed CaughtOffside sources, 23-year-old Dutch striker, Joshua Zirkzee, is attracting a lot of interest in the transfer market due to his current situation at the club.

Zirkzee failed to perform as expected under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim has apparently already taken an active role in trying to help the Dutchman take the next steps towards his future transfer – away from Old Trafford.

Due to his adaptation problems and limited playing time at the Theatre of Dreams, Zirkzee will take his career in a new direction as soon as the transfer window opens.

Sources advance that despite scoring just the one goal for United on the opening day of the season, the player is attracting a lot of interest from big European clubs, particularly in Serie A, which is known to be Zirkzee’s preference.

Juventus are understood to be one of the favourites to take the Dutchman to Turin, given his previous relationship at Bologna with Thiago Motta, now the manager for the Bianconeri of course.

He would be an alternative in their attack, though Napoli are another Italian top-flight side to at least have him on their transfer list to evaluate his skillset.

CaughtOffside sources have also indicated that both Milan clubs are keen on the player, with Amorim’s former club, Sporting, thought to be interested in making a move when the time is right.

In the unlikely event that Zirkzee wants to continue his footballing education in the Premier League, Aston Villa have thrown their hat into the ring.