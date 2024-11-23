Tottenham enter race for bargain Man United target who left Old Trafford in 2020

Tottenham target Angel Gomes in training with England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tottenham have entered the race for Lille’s Angel Gomes and are expected to challenge Man United for his signature ahead of the midfielder becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been with the Ligue 1 club since 2020 having departed the Manchester club as the opportunity to play regularly was not available at Old Trafford.

That move has proven to be a crucial one for Gomes’ career as the Englishman has developed into a player worthy of representing his country.

Lee Carsley called the Lille star to represent the Three Lions in September and that international break saw the 24-year-old make his England debut in a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

This call-up came off the back of an impressive 2023/24 campaign for Gomes in which he featured 45 times for Lille, providing two goals and 10 assists. The midfielder’s importance to the French club has continued over into the current season as the Englishman has already played 15 times for Les Dogues.

Gomes is out of contract with Lille at the end of the season and despite the role the Ligue 1 outfit has played in his career, the England international is not expected to sign a new deal in France.

Tottenham join Man United in the race for Angel Gomes

Several Premier League clubs are attentive to Gomes’ situation and reports in recent weeks have linked the 24-year-old with a return to Man United as the midfielder is a cheap way to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham have now entered the race for the England star as Ange Postecoglou could make great use of the Lille star’s versatility.

Gomes can play every central midfield position and with the Australian coach having doubts over James Maddison, the former Man United star could replace his England teammate in North London.

The race for the Ligue1 talent’s signature will be an interesting one next summer as it remains to be seen who pushes the hardest for the England star.