(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is under a lot of pressure after his team’s disappointing start to the Premier League season.

After 11 games, they find themselves 14th in the league table with just three wins from 11 league games. Naturally, there are speculations surrounding the Spanish manager’s future. West Ham have been linked with a host of managerial names, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to bring a replacement for Lopetegui.

Meanwhile, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney feels that Lopetegui is not the only one to blame for West Ham’s catastrophic start to the season. He feels that the club director Tim Steidten has to be held responsible as well.

Deeney claims that the West Ham director should be shown the door along with Lopetegui. It remains to be seen whether West Ham can turn things around in the coming weeks.

Speaking on talkSPORT (22 November, 12:54), Deeney said of Steidten: “He should be under pressure as well. “His resume in terms of the signings hasn’t been great.”

They have a talented squad at their disposal and they are certainly capable of doing a lot better than they have done so far. Lopetegui needs to get the best out of his players and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Steidten has been criticised for some of his signings recently. His decision to sign Niclas Fullkrug in particular has attracted a lot of criticism. The Hammers needed a reliable goalscorer in their ranks at the start of the season. Instead, they signed the German international who is in his 30s and injury prone. As a result of that, they have looked toothless in the attack this season.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can sign a quality striker when the transfer window reopens in January.