(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to leave the French outfit in the coming months, and Liverpool are keen on signing him. Recently, there were reports that Liverpool have already submitted an offer to sign the player.

However, journalist Graeme Bailey has now revealed to Rousing The Kop that reports of a potential offer are untrue and Liverpool are yet to step up their efforts to sign the player.

The attacking midfielder will be a free agent in the summer of 2025, and he could be available for a knockdown price of around £17 million in January. Liverpool would do well to secure his signature on a bargain. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for them. He is capable of operating in the number ten role as well as in the wide areas. Cherki will add goals and assists to the side.

Cherki would be a useful option

Liverpool could use his creativity and technical ability in the final third, especially if Mohamed Salah decides to leave upon the expiry of his contract. The Egyptian will be a free agent in 2025, and he is yet to commit his long-term future to the club.

Cherki is highly rated in France and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He could be a key player for Liverpool in the coming seasons if they can nurture him properly. The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite attractive for him, and it would be a major step up in his career. He would get to fight for major trophies with them and compete in the UEFA Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to get the deal done in January or wait until the end of the season. The player has been linked with Chelsea as well.