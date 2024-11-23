(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United are unlikely to sanction the departure of Jarrod Bowen for any amount of money.

According to journalist Andy Dillon, David Sullivan will not sell the player at any cost. The 27-year-old remains an indispensable asset for the Hammers.

“Having pulled off what now appears a masterful deal buying Bowen from Hull for £22million, Sullivan would not sell him for any price,” Dillon wrote in The Sun’s print edition on Friday [22 November, page 50].

Bowen has been exceptional for West Ham since joining the club from Hull City for a fee of around £22 million. He has scored 64 goals for them in 215 appearances across all competitions. The England international has carried the West Ham attack at times and the Hammers simply cannot afford to lose him.

They will be hoping to compete in European football and do well in the domestic competitions in the coming seasons. They need to hold onto their best players and Bowen is certainly one of their very best. The 27-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the most reliable attackers in the Premier League and he has been performing at a high level consistently.

He has been linked with the big Premier League clubs as well, but it seems that a move away from West Ham is highly unlikely any time soon.

The 27-year-old played a key role in West Ham’s UEFA Europa Conference League win under David Moyes. The fans will be expecting him to perform at a high level in the coming months as well and help the Hammers finish the season strongly.

West Ham have started the season in disappointing form and they are 14th in the league table. They have looked toothless in the attack this season and players like Bowen will have to step up if they want to get their campaign back on track.