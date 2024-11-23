14 seconds: Ange Postecoglou will be fuming at £35m Tottenham star’s crazy opening action vs Man City

Tottenham's Yves Bissouma picks up quick yellow card. (Pictures by Sky Sports)

Tottenham travelled to Man City on Saturday evening with both clubs needing a result and Yves Bissouma put his team on the backfoot inside the opening 14 seconds of the match.

Spurs came into the game at the Etihad Stadium having suffered back-to-back defeats before the international break, losing 3-2 away to Galatasaray in the Europa League before suffering a major setback against Ipswich Town, in which Ange Postecoglou’s side were beaten 2-1 by the Tractor Boys.

In the opposite corner, Man City’s results have been just as bad as Pep Guardiola’s men have uncharacteristically lost four games in a row.

Three points on Saturday would be vital for the Premier League champions as they cannot afford to fall further behind Liverpool ahead of facing the Reds next weekend at Anfield.

The Manchester club received a major boost during the week as Pep Guardiola put pen to paper on a new contract at the Etihad. This might bring some stability to their season but only time will tell if that will be the case.

Man City received another boost in the opening 14 seconds of their clash with Tottenham as Yves Bissouma picked up a yellow card and that would not have made Postecoglou happy.

Quickest yellow card of the season?! ?? Yves Bissouma goes into the book after just 14 seconds… pic.twitter.com/NhqJnRrQxn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2024

Tottenham star Yves Bissouma picks up rapid yellow card vs Man City

Bissouma gave the ball away on his opening action of the match against Man City and trying to redeem himself the midfield brought down Phil Foden as the England star went towards the Spurs goal. The tackle from the Mali international was not necessary as Spurs had plenty of men back to cover for his mistake.

The Mali star was recently tipped to be dropped from the Tottenham team and this will not have helped that opinion.

The decision was a crazy one from Bissouma and Postecoglou would not have been happy as the midfielder had to play the entire match on thin ice, which would have affected many of his actions in the middle of the park.

The 28-year-old has mostly been good in a Spurs shirt since arriving from Brighton as part of a £35m deal in 2022, but this was one of the more sillier actions in his Tottenham career.