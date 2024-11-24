Arda Guler and Mikel Arteta (Photos by Florencia Tan Jun, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost as Real Madrid are now understood to be ready to allow Arda Guler to leave on loan, with a number of top clubs on alert.

As well as Arsenal, there is also strong interest from Aston Villa, AC Milan and Juventus, sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Guler previously looked untouchable for Real Madrid as they pushed to keep the player and integrate him into Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team squad on a more regular basis.

Arteta URGES Arsenal board to make big bid for Dutch star!

However, it hasn’t worked out that way for the talented young Turkey international, and it now seems he could be allowed to look for a loan move in order to gain more playing time.

Arda Guler made available, but who’s going to sign the Real Madrid misfit?

Arsenal have been in a similar situation before in recent times as Martin Odegaard found himself out of favour and unable to break into the Madrid first-team.

The Norway international had arrived at the Bernabeu with the reputation of one of the game’s biggest wonderkids, but he never got much of a chance to prove himself, and he ended up joining the Gunners on an initial loan.

Arsenal then kept Odegaard permanently and he’s now club captain and one of the star names of the Premier League.

Guler could well be someone with similar potential as he looked very exciting during his time at former club Fenerbahce, prompting Real to sign him at a young age.

Still, there’s so much competition in Ancelotti’s side, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that Guler’s best bet to revive his career could now be to go out on loan.

Arsenal could again prove to be a good destination for Guler, just as they were with Odegaard, though he’ll also surely be tempted by the exciting project happening at Villa Park right now.

Meanwhile, Milan and Juve are two big names in Europe who would also surely be very tempting, but playing time will surely be the 19-year-old’s number one priority when it comes to choosing his next club.