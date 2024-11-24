Pep sold him for just £15m, now he’s worth €40m and both Arsenal & Liverpool want him

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Naomi Baker, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly both interested in the potential transfer of Real Madrid outcast Brahim Diaz.

The Morocco international has struggled for playing time in Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season, despite looking hugely impressive during a three-year loan spell at AC Milan.

Diaz is now being linked as a target for both Arsenal and Liverpool by Todo Fichajes, and it could certainly make sense for him to look for a move away from the Bernabeu in order to play more regularly.

The 25-year-old has surely shown during his loan spell at Milan that he’s good enough to play regularly for a top club, but there’s certainly fierce competition for places with Real Madrid right now.

Brahim Diaz was allowed to leave Manchester City for just £15m

A few years ago now, Diaz was on the books at Manchester City, but he left after struggling to get much playing time there either.

As reported by BBC Sport at the time, Diaz was sold by City for just £15m, and data from Transfermarkt suggests his value is now as high as €40m.

If Diaz does end up moving to a big Premier League club like Arsenal or Liverpool for that kind of money, then City are going to look rather silly indeed about letting him go when they did.

Of course, Pep Guardiola has always had world class squads to work with, so fitting in young players isn’t always easy.

Having said that, Diaz looks like he could’ve been better than expensive and unconvincing signings like Jack Grealish and Matheus Nunes.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Liverpool now prioritise a player like that in upcoming transfer windows, but it’s certainly easy to imagine Diaz having what it takes to be a hit in the Premier League.