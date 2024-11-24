Eddie Howe drops major hint about “outstanding” star’s Newcastle United future

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Eddie Howe during Newcastle's game against Nottingham Forest
Eddie Howe during Newcastle's game against Nottingham Forest (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has seemingly opened the door for Callum Wilson to stay at the club beyond his current contract after praising his “outstanding” qualities.

Howe has not used Wilson as much in recent times, but the 32-year-old is a player he knows well after managing him at both Newcastle and at their former club Bournemouth.

Wilson perhaps looks a little past his best at this stage of his career, but it may be that he’ll still have something to offer to the Magpies, at least as a squad player behind someone like Alexander Isak.

As quoted by the Chronicle, Howe seemed to hand Wilson a major career lifeline by saying: “Is there a scenario where Callum could stay beyond his current deal? Of course there is.

Callum Wilson warming up for Newcastle United
Callum Wilson warming up for Newcastle United (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“Callum’s got outstanding qualities. I know everyone in football has short memories, but you look at what Callum has done since I’ve been here – when he’s been on the pitch, he’s been incredible.”

Should Newcastle keep Callum Wilson?

Newcastle are in a tricky situation as they’ll want to be ambitious and improve this squad, but Financial Fair Play makes that a challenge.

That means NUFC might do well to keep hold of a squad player like Wilson, rather than losing him and then finding they need to invest a lot of money to replace him.

Wilson clearly still has it in him to make an impact off the bench for Howe’s side, and there might not be too many other players out there who’d accept that kind of a role at St James’ Park.

