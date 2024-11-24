Top Chelsea transfer target now more affordable but another club have been in contact

Enzo Maresca and Victor Osimhen (Photos by Michael Regan, Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Chelsea look to have been handed a major boost regarding the potential transfer of Victor Osimhen as his asking price now looks more reasonable than it did in the summer, according to the Daily Briefing.

The Blues will, however, also face competition from Juventus for Osimhen’s signature, with the report claiming that the Italian giants have had some contacts about a possible deal for the Nigeria international.

Chelsea face competition to sign Man Utd flop!

Osimhen shone during his time at Napoli, but he ended up leaving the club this summer, with a move to Europe’s elite looking likely until he instead made a surprise loan move to Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old has continued to shine during his time in Turkish football, but the Daily Briefing’s report claims that he most likely won’t be staying there for very long.

It seems Napoli could now be open to doing business for around €75m – a potential bargain fee for a permanent transfer.

Will we see Chelsea go back in for Victor Osimhen?

If Osimhen really is available for just €75m, Chelsea surely need to do what they can to get a deal done, as that’s a very good price for a player who’d surely be a significant upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

Enzo Maresca may well be happy with the improvement Jackson has shown this season, but he’s still got some way to go before being at Osimhen’s level.

Juventus, however, will surely be formidable rivals in the race for Osimhen’s signature, with the Serie A side looking in need of a possible replacement for Dusan Vlahovic as there doesn’t appear to have been much progress over tying the Serbia international down to a new contract.

It will be interesting to see if Osimhen fancies another spell in Italian football or if he’ll want to challenge himself in the Premier League.

Chelsea will no doubt hope it’s the latter, but they also have other talents on their radar up front, such as Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, according to a report from TEAMtalk.