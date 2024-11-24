Leicester, Everton, Crystal Palace, West Ham? BBC Pundit thinks he knows who will be relegated this season

Glenn Murray is interviewed at Red Bull Arena in New York. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League)

Glenn Murray has made his prediction for the outcome of this season’s Premier League relegation battle.

This weekend’s results have left things looking incredibly tight with West Ham in 14th separated by just four points from Crystal Palace in 19th.

Between the two London clubs are the likes of Everton, Wolves and newly-promoted duo Leicester City and Ipswich, while last season’s Championship playoff-winners Southampton are bottom.

The latter pushed leaders Liverpool all the way on Sunday afternoon, only falling 3-2 after taking a 2-1 lead at home, while Ipswich drew 1-1 with Man Utd on Ruben Amorim’s debut in charge of the Red Devils. Those two results alone showcased the incredibly close nature of the English top flight.

With that in mind, the battle at the bottom is sure to go down to the wire.

Glenn Murray predicts Premier League relegation battle

BBC Sport pundit Murray — who turned out for the likes of Brighton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth during his playing days — has had his say on the relegation battle.

He has credited the newly promoted teams for their ‘refreshing’ approach in the Premier League but ultimately thinks they lack the quality to avoid dropping straight back to the Championship.

“I think unfortunately the teams getting relegated this year will more than likely be the three that came up [last season],” said Murray (via TBR).

“I like how they have come in and tried to stamp their game on the Premier League, Southampton and Ipswich especially, it is really refreshing that they have kept doing things their way.

“But I think the likes of Wolves and Crystal Palace will have too much for them.”