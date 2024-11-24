“Should be three times that” – Jamie Carragher not impressed with numbers of £60m Liverpool goalscorer

Jamie Carragher has not been impressed by Dominik Szoboszlai at Liverpool. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool took the lead in their Premier League clash with Southampton on Sunday afternoon as Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring with a stunning finish, however, Jamie Carragher has admitted that he has not been impressed with the Hungarian talent so far at Anfield.

The midfielder arrived at the Merseyside club last summer as part of a £60m deal from RB Leipzig and the 24-year-old’s form since has been hot and cold, which resulted in the Premier League leaders looking at other midfielders during the summer.

Szoboszlai has shown on several occasions that he is a very talented player, but Liverpool fans have been frustrated with his inconsistency and decision-making.

Speaking during Liverpool’s match with Southampton on Sunday afternoon, Sky Sports commentator Jamie Carragher admitted that he wants to see more from the Hungary international and stated that if you are a number 10 at one of the top Premier League clubs, you need to be performing at the levels of Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Odegaard.

Szoboszlai has certainly not been at their level since joining Liverpool and his numbers are a concern for Carragher.

The 24-year-old has produced nine goals and seven assists across 62 matches for the Merseyside club and when quoted his stats on the Sky Sports broadcast minutes after Szoboszlai’s opening goal, Carragher said: “Nowhere near good enough, it should be three times that.”

Dominik Szoboszlai goal vs Southampton highlights the midfielder’s talent

There needs to be big improvements from Szoboszlai if he is to be a success at Liverpool and Carragher is right when stating that the midfielder’s output needs to be higher.

The Hungarian’s goal against Southampton shows exactly what the player is capable of as the 24-year-old is technically brilliant.

Szoboszlai produced a beautiful finish with his weaker foot curling his shot into the Saints’ net but Liverpool fans will want to see more of this ahead of a very tough week for Arne Slot’s team.