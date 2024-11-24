Leeds set to rival Liverpool and Arsenal for exciting left-back amid Junior Firpo doubts

Daniel Farke applauds Leeds fans in an away match against Millwall. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Leeds United have identified Nordsjaelland’s Daniel Svensson as a potential new left-back signing amid Junior Firpo’s ongoing contract situation, according to reports.

Firpo has been the unquestioned first choice at left-back for Leeds over the past few years and has been in fine form this season, registering three assists in 13 Championship appearances.

Leeds set to make ambitious bid for Manchester City talent!

However, the former Barcelona man’s contract at Elland Road is due to expire at the end of this season, with no agreement yet found between player and club.

Whether in the Championship or back in the Premier League, the Whites would have a hard time replacing Firpo’s quality and must take great care with their next move.

Firpo recently threw his future into even more doubt by openly admitting he ‘has options’ away from Leeds United — who currently sit top of the Championship table after 16 games.

Leeds targeting Daniel Svensson amid Junior Firpo doubts

Svensson is highly regarded in both Denmark and his native Sweden.

The 22-year-old has already made his senior national team debut, while for Nordsjaelland, he’s played 151 times across all competitions over the past four-and-a-half seasons, registering eight goals and 20 assists.

Svensson’s form is understood to have caught the attention of Liverpool and Arsenal, who have reportedly had scouts keeping a close eye on his recent matches.

1??5??0?? kampe i FCN-trøjen ???

?

Daniel Svensson ramte en ny milepæl, da vi i går spillede 1-1 på Brøndby Stadion ?????

?

Stort tillykke, Svennis! pic.twitter.com/3VUOGzS4IK — FC Nordsjælland ? (@FCNordsjaelland) November 11, 2024

With Leeds now joining the list of potential suitors, Svensson has been questioned about his future at the club and being linked to such big clubs.

“I have not heard anything about it and it is not my focus now,” the defender said recently (via MOT Leeds News).

My full focus now is what I do here in Nordsjaelland – so no, I don’t know anything about that.”