7 G/A man is one to watch in Ruben Amorim’s first Man United game, could have repercussions for Chelsea too

Liam Delap and Ruben Amorim (Photos by Clive Rose, Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

While all eyes will be on Ruben Amorim as he takes charge of his first Manchester United game today, there’s someone in the Ipswich Town team that could make it a very difficult introduction to English football for the Portuguese tactician.

Liam Delap has six goals and one assist so far this season as he shows what he can do in the Premier League, and it’s not too surprising to hear that his fine form has led to interest from Chelsea, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The talented 21-year-old is a real handful up front, and he could surely be one to watch in today’s big game as Ipswich host Man Utd for the first game of the Amorim era.

The former Sporting Lisbon manager has only just taken over at Old Trafford and he’ll want to make a good first impression after being lauded for his tremendous work during his time in his native Portugal.

The United job will be a big test, however, and Delap perhaps now has extra motivation to perform at a really high level as Chelsea could be watching.

Could Liam Delap exploit Ruben Amorim’s back three?

Amorim has tended to operate in a 3-4-3 formation, and everything he’s said publicly has pointed towards him continuing with those tactics at United.

That will be quite a big change for many of these MUFC players, especially as they haven’t been working with Amorim for that long due to many of them only just coming back from the international break.

If we do see United lining up with three at the back this afternoon, that could be a big boost for Delap as he’ll surely be the first player to benefit if there’s any uncertainty among the opposition defence.

In truth, Delap looks a dangerous striker to be trying any tactical experiments against, but Amorim will also surely know he needs to impose his philosophy early if h is to have any hope of making it at United.

Erik ten Hag never quite managed to get this team playing like his impressive Ajax sides of the past, so Amorim has to believe in what he’s doing if he is to have better luck in that department.

Delap could be an early beneficiary of that if United take some time to get used to their new roles, and this is the kind of big game that could further convince Chelsea to make a move for the former Manchester City youngster if they continue to pursue a striker for upcoming transfer windows.