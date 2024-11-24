Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to buy tickets, predicted line ups and head-to-head record

Mohamed Salah and Jeremy Doku (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool will have the chance to go eleven points clear of Manchester City when they meet in their big game in the Premier League next weekend.

The Reds host Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield next Sunday at 4pm, and this already looks like it could be a season-defining game for both clubs.

Man City go into the match in terrible form and in desperate need of a win to keep them in the title race, while Arne Slot will be looking to continue this superb start he’s had since taking over as Liverpool manager in the summer.

This looks like an unmissable game, so let’s take a look ahead at the key details of the fixture…

BUY TICKETS FOR LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER CITY

How Liverpool could line up vs Manchester City

Liverpool could have one or two injury concerns for this game, though they should still be able to field a very strong line up that can take on this out-of-sorts City side.

Slot has already spoken about Trent Alexander-Arnold being out for the upcoming Champions League game vs Real Madrid, so one imagines it might be a bit of a stretch for the England international to return for the visit of the champions at the weekend.

LFC goalkeeper Alisson is another injury concern, and Slot hasn’t sounded too optimistic about the Brazilian shot-stopper’s imminent return, so we’ll probably see a very similar team to the one that faced Southampton.

Liverpool predicted line up: Kelleher; Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Man City predicted line up to take on Liverpool

There’s no escaping it, even for a City squad with as much talent as this one, it’s been an awful season for injuries at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri, the Ballon d’Or winner, has obviously been a huge miss, and MCFC have also had to play a lot of football without Kevin De Bruyne, while Mateo Kovacic is now also out.

BUY TICKETS FOR LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER CITY

It’s not yet clear what is the best solution to Guardiola’s midfield woes right now, and the Spanish tactician tends to start tinkering a lot more when things are going wrong, so while it’s not easy to predict this line up, we’ll go with the below…

Man City predicted line up: Ederson; Walker, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji; Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne; Savio, Foden, Haaland

How to buy Liverpool tickets

Liverpool fans won’t want to miss the Anfield atmosphere for a huge game like this, so there’ll no doubt plenty of Reds fans flocking to the club’s official ticket page here.

However, demand is going to be high for this one, so fans who are serious about making sure they don’t miss this memorable clash could also do well to check out livefootballtickets.com as a reliable alternative, which also comes with a 150% money back guarantee.

How to buy Man City tickets

Some City fans might be unsure about making this trip after watching a disastrous five defeats in a row for Guardiola’s side, but those who want to try to get to the Anfield away end can try the official route via the club website here.

It’s not always easy going that way, though, due to membership fees and uncertainty over the availability of a game selling out so fast, so livefootballtickets.com could be another option to seriously consider.

BUY TICKETS FOR LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER CITY

Liverpool vs Man City head-to-head record

Liverpool undoubtedly have the upper hand in this fixture, which goes back a long way, but of course in recent times it’s tended to go in favour of City.

In total, the Merseyside giants have won 108 games against City, while the Sky Blues have won 60 and the remaining 58 have finished in a draw.

Both games last season were 1-1 draws, and it will be interesting to see if Slot can make a winning start against Guardiola, who will be desperate to avoid losing six games in a row for the first time in his career.

What’s your prediction for this one? Let us know in the comments!

BUY TICKETS FOR LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER CITY