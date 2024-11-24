Controversial referee decision in Liverpool clash is a worry for the Premier League

Liverpool had a controversial penalty awarded against them.

There was controversy in the Southampton vs Liverpool on Sunday as major questions were asked surrounding the awarding of the Saints’ penalty.

The Reds came into the match at St Mary’s looking to put eight points between themselves and Man City at the top of the Premier League after Pep Guardiola’s team suffered a shock 4-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s men have made an incredible start to the 2024/25 campaign and that continued during the opening 30 minutes of their clash with Southampton as Dominik Szoboszlai produced a beautiful finish to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

That would not last very long as Southampton would find an equaliser just 12 minutes later. The Saints’ goal came in controversial fashion as there were a lot of questions about the awarding of the penalty

Andy Robertson –who has been in worrying form this term– brought down Tyler Dibling as the youngster ran towards the Liverpool box and it resulted in referee Samuel Barrott pointing towards the spot.

Upon closer inspection, it looked like the contact was outside of the box but the VAR team could not see enough evidence to overturn the onfield decision.

The evidence seems pretty clear, which has left many fans and pundits questioning the controversial decision.

This challenge by Andy Robertson was given as a penalty for Southampton vs. Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/A3eh8vtmlR — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 24, 2024

Controversial decision could have cost Liverpool the Premier League title

Southampton would go on to take the lead in the match early in the second half before the Reds would make it 3-2 following a Mohamed Salah double Although the decision didn’t cost Slot’s team points in the end, it could have been vital at the end of the season if the Premier League title race is very tight and it is more evidence that the officiating in England’s top flight needs improving.

It seems that the VAR teams are afraid to overturn on-field decisions and although that should take precedence, situations like this are very clear and the man in the middle should be told to have a second look at his call.

This comes after a bad few weeks for the PGMOL and it will be interesting to see further reaction to this controversial decision.